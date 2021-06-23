Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

NYSE CHD opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

