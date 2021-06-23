Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,583 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 42,741 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.31% of Perficient worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Perficient by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.