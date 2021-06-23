Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,494 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.