BlitzPick (XBP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $352,378.59

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One BlitzPick coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlitzPick has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $352,378.59 and $758.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054511 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00039380 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick Profile

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

