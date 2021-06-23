Blocery Market Cap Achieves $1.54 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Blocery has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. Blocery has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $1.09 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocery coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.00598516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077644 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

