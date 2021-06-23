BLOCKv (VEE) Price Reaches $0.0111

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $36.73 million and $428,480.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00597218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00077921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039572 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

