Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 186.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Bloom Energy worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,309 shares of company stock worth $7,985,606. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.