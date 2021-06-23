Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 186.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Bloom Energy worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,309 shares of company stock worth $7,985,606. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.