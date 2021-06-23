Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

BLMN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,393. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.63. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

