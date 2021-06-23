B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $559.35

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 559.35 ($7.31) and traded as low as GBX 547.40 ($7.15). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 555.20 ($7.25), with a volume of 1,162,136 shares traded.

BME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 504.09 ($6.59).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 559.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

About B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

