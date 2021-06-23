BMO Capital Markets Cuts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $11.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGC. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102,198. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after buying an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,023,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

