BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (LON:BHIB) Plans GBX 1.29 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (LON:BHIB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BHIB traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 95.50 ($1.25). 30,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.24. BMO UK High Income Plc B Share has a 12 month low of GBX 74.20 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £110.67 million and a PE ratio of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

