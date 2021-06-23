BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) to Issue GBX 1.29 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BHI traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 98.50 ($1.29). The stock had a trading volume of 14,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,075. The company has a market capitalization of £114.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. BMO UK High Income has a twelve month low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.85 ($1.30). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.14.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

