BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €57.72 ($67.90).

BNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP stock opened at €53.98 ($63.51) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €54.89.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.