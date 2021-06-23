BNP Paribas Upgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to “Outperform”

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $335.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACN. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.52.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $285.66 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.94.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.