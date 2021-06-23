BNP Paribas Upgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to “Outperform”

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $335.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACN. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.52.
NYSE:ACN opened at $285.66 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.94.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
