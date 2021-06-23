Bob’s Repair (BOB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $8,775.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.14 or 0.00633132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00078722 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

