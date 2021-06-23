Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$39.00 during trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

