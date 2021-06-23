BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00004441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 37% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $168,435.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,933.95 or 1.00131840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00028585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00057826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,054 coins and its circulating supply is 905,266 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.