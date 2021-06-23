Bonded Finance Tops One Day Volume of $106,301.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $106,301.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.57 or 0.00617174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00078474 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

