Bonk (BONK) Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00021083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.89 or 0.00607911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00077743 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039448 BTC.

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

