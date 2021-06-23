Boosted Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $553,373.23 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.25 or 0.00027109 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $553,373.23 and $12,583.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00109836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00160622 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,109.52 or 1.00013212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars.

