Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Boot Barn worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

BOOT opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

