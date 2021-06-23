Boson Protocol (BOSON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $449,642.00

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $15.19 million and $449,642.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00374645 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002915 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.36 or 0.00994832 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,429,066 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars.

