Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.79.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

