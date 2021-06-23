Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,507 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.79% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $65,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $773,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

