Bottos (BTO) 1-Day Volume Tops $56,573.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Bottos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bottos has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $56,573.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00623746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00078713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00040043 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

