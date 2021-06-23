Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €79.00 ($92.94) price target from Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

BNR traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €78.86 ($92.78). 279,204 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €76.11. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

