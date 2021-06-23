Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €79.00 ($92.94) price target from Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

BNR traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €78.86 ($92.78). 279,204 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €76.11. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.