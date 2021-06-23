Brian Mitts Sells 2,000 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Mitts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $51,650.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. 78,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,529. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

