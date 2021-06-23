Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,355 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.88. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,501.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

