BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrightSphere Investment Group.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 407,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,405. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.