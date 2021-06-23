Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,546 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. 197,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,626,158. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

