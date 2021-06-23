Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Insider Sells $200,768.70 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
VTOL stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 129,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,447. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $797.26 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.39.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.
