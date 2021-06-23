Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Insider Sells $200,768.70 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VTOL stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 129,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,447. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $797.26 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 356,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after buying an additional 261,128 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 201,836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

