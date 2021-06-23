British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. 82,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,959. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
