British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. 82,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,959. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

