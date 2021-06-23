Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $371.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post sales of $371.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.40 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $437.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

CRS opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.27. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after buying an additional 1,141,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $18,276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,581,000 after buying an additional 526,712 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,145,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

