Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Concrete Pumping posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 6.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. 6,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,153. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $486.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.22.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

