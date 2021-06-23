Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.51. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.63. 3,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,064. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

