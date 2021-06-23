Brokerages Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,907.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eargo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eargo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eargo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eargo stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,414. Eargo has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

