Brokerages Anticipate Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Gartner posted sales of $973.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $239.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.25. Gartner has a 52-week low of $114.82 and a 52-week high of $240.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

