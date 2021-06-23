Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report sales of $27.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $28.00 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $9.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 184.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $119.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $119.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.02 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $145.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $540.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.62. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,438 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 813,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 235,862 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

