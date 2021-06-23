Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post sales of $121.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the lowest is $121.40 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $106.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $488.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $494.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $529.70 million to $534.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proto Labs.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after buying an additional 367,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after buying an additional 46,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,608,000.
Proto Labs stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.20. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.66.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
