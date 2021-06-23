Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post sales of $121.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the lowest is $121.40 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $106.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $488.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $494.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $529.70 million to $534.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after buying an additional 367,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after buying an additional 46,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,608,000.

Proto Labs stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.20. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.