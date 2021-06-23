Brokerages Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $201.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.19. Resonant has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Resonant by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Resonant by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Resonant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

