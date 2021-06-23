Brokerages Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.64 million, a PE ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.02. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

