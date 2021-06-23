Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to announce $5.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

SLB opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.