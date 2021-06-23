Brokerages Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post sales of $26.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $27.10 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 401.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $113.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOHO opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.28. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

