Brokerages Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report $194.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.50 million. The Macerich posted sales of $178.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $793.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $772.50 million to $821.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $829.47 million, with estimates ranging from $808.90 million to $858.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

