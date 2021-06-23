Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of TLYS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 19,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $501.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $32,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,915. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

