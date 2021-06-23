Brokerages Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion and a PE ratio of 111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,374,232 shares of company stock worth $67,437,006 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

