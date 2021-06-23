Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.18). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($2.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $23,596,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 606,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,514,000 after purchasing an additional 341,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

