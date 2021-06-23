Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.52 Billion

Brokerages predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce $35.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.22 billion and the lowest is $31.62 billion. Chevron reported sales of $13.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $137.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.02 billion to $148.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $138.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.10 billion to $149.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

CVX opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $205.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 136,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 38,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

