Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Tenneco posted earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $4,000,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,743,088 shares of company stock worth $42,883,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 563,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.