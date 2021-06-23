Brokerages Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce sales of $18.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.73 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $75.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $77.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.54 billion to $78.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $133.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $325.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $115.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.